Communists will wait for ANO to make first move

The Communist Party will wait for the winners of the election last October, ANO, to take the next step before considering possible support for an ANO-led minority government. Talks between ANO and the Social Democrats ended on Thursday when party representatives were unable to agree on key posts in the new cabinet.

Communist Party leader Vojtěch Filip suggested the collapse could have been avoided, had the Communists played the role of mediator. Any ANO and Social Democrat government would still lack a majority of seats and would have to lean on the Communist Party for support in a confidence vote and in passing legislation.

According to Filip, who wants to meet with the president, the Social Democrats had demanded too much; the party is willing to continue negotiations but was equally prepared for the possibility of early elections, he said.