Communists: Taxing church compensation condition for supporting ANO-led govt.

The head of the Communists’ deputies group, Pavel Kováčik, says the party will only support a mooted ANO-Social Democrats minority coalition if financial compensation paid to churches for property seized during the communist era is taxed. The Communists are currently discussing a deal with ANO under which the former would support a government helmed by them in key lower house votes.

Speaking on a TV debate show on Sunday, Mr. Kováčik said disagreements over foreign policy were one reason the Communists were not entering coalition with ANO but would only support such a government.

ANO, the Social Democrats and Freedom and Direct Democracy have previously given their backing to a Communist bill that would tax compensation paid to churches under a major restitution bill approved in 2012.