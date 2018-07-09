Communists pledge to support minority government in confidence vote

The Communist Party will support the newly-appointed government of ANO and the Social Democrats at its upcoming vote of confidence on Wednesday, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday, citing the pre-negotiated tolerance agreement between the Communists and the ANO Party.

The leaders of the Communist Party and ANO, Vojtěch Filip and Andrej Babiš, are set to sign the tolerance agreement on Tuesday. The Communist Party linked its support to a number of conditions, including a minimum wage hike and support for a law taxing Church restitutions