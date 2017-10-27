Communists look to secure post of deputy chairman of lower house

Representatives of the Communist party will meet with members of ANO next Tuesday for a second round of talks. ANO is seeking support for a possible minority government with members of the party and unaffiliated experts.

The Communists made clear they want to clinch the post of deputy chairman of lower house. The party’s deputies’ club will be led by Pavel Kováčik. In last weekend’s elections the number of Communist MPs shrunk from a previous 33 to 15.