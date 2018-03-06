Communist support for ANO government hangs in balance, says Filip

Communist leader Vojtěch Filip says his party are now undecided as to whether to tolerate a second government formed by ANO. He made the comment after the resignation of Communist MP Zdeněk Ondráček as chair of the lower house committee overseeing the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces, which monitors the police. Some ANO MPs voted for Mr. Ondráček but then the party’s leader, Andrej Babiš, called for him to be removed.

Mr. Filip said the party’s decision on whether to support a new Babiš government was very much hanging in the balance. He said this was because of trust rather than policy issues.