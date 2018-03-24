Communist Party says it expects to be consulted on big foreign policy decisions

Communist Party leader Vojtěch Filip has indicated that his party, which has agreed to back a future ANO-led government, would expect to be consulted on matters such as the possible expulsion of Russian diplomats over the poisoning of a double agent in Britain.
The outgoing prime minister, Andrej Babiš, who is in the process of forming a new government, said on Friday that the Czech Republic would seriously consider expelling a number of Russian diplomats over the incident.
The Communists say such a move would be premature. On the other hand centre-right parties would fully back such a decision. A decision is expected next week.
