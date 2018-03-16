Communist Party says formation of next government a top priority

The leadership of the Communist Party has said it considers resolving negotiations on the forming of a new government a top priority. According to the Communists, the current government in resignation, which failed its confidence vote in January, would be a “source of instability”.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said that ANO was now putting all its focus into negotiations with the Social Democrats with whom the party hopes to enter into an apparent minority which could benefit from tacit support from the Communists.