Communist Party not to support government with MEP Poche

The Czech Communist party will not support the minority government created by PM and ANO party leader Andrej Babiš if the Social Democrats stick to MEP Miroslav Poche as their nominee for the post of foreign minister.

Communist party leader Vojtěch Filip made the statement in a debate programme on Czech Television on Sunday, calling Mr. Poche an untrustworthy person.

Leader of the Social Democrats, Jan Hamáček, insists on the nomination of Mr Poche, but admits that the ultimatum from the Communist Party may be a serious obstacle in forming a viable government.