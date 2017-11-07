Communist party leader outlines conditions for supporting minority government

The head of the Communist party, Vojtěch Filip met with President Miloš Zeman at Lány chateau on Tuesday to discuss conditions for supporting a minority government headed by ANO leader Andrej Babiš. The Communists would insist, Mr Filip said, on a general referendum bill, a program regularly raising the minimum wage over a four-year period, and a bill protecting natural wealth, that is, the ownership of natural resources, following the recent debate over lithium reserves.

Other items important for the party, Mr Filip told journalists after his meeting with the president, were a matter to be debated. He estimated that a new minority government could face a confidence vote by Christmas.