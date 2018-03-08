Communist Party leader casts doubt on credibility of ANO party

Communist Party leader Vojtěch Filip has cast doubt on the credibility of the ANO party following its U-turn on the matter of the election of Zdeněk Ondráček head of the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces.

Shortly after his election, ANO bowed to public and political pressure and withdrew its support for Ondráček, which resulted in his resignation.

His election to the post had been one of the conditions stated by the Communist Party in return for its support of a second ANO-led government. Filip said there was no way of knowing whether ANO would keep any of its other promises to the Communist Party.