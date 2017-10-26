Common Sense Party candidate says has support for presidential run

Czech musician and politician Petr Hannig says he has collected the 20 signatures from members of parliament needed to be a candidate for presidential elections. Hannig told the Czech News Agency that he submitted the names to the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday. He said backing came from across the political spectrum and he would be seeking more names by the November 7 deadline for candidacies to be submitted, Hannig is the leader of the Common Sense Party which he founded in 2002, The Czech presidential elections will be held in January.