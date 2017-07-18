A lower house committee investigating the leaking of information from police investigation files has summoned ANO boss Andrej Babiš and Marek Přibil, a journalist who worked for one of Mr. Babiš’s newspapers, to attend its next session. The MPs also want to speak to other senior political figures as well as representatives of the police and the state attorney’s office over the matter. Recordings released anonymously appear to show Mr. Babiš and Mr. Přibil discussing the possible misuse of police information and targeted campaigns against the former’s political opponents. The ANO leader denies any wrongdoing.