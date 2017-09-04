Commemorative events honour Bishop Gorazd

A series of events were set to take place in Prague to commemorate Bishop Gorazd on Monday, who was executed by the Nazis 75 years ago for helping the assassins of Nazi governor Reinhard Heydrich, providing them a refuge in the Church of Ss. Cyril and Methodius in central Prague.

For his actions, Bishop Gorazd was later glorified as a martyr by the Eastern Orthodox Church. The commemorative events will take place at the Church of Ss. Cyril and Methodius, at the Kobylisy shooting range, where the bishop was shot by the Nazis and at Pankrác prison.