Commemorative event to honor Anthropoid paratroopers

A commemorative ceremony is set to take place at the Church of Cyril and Methodius in Prague on Monday to commemorate the brave act of resistance of Czechoslovak paratroopers who assassinated Acting Reich Protector Reinhard Heydrich in 1942.

Jozef Gabčík and Jan Kubiš, together with five others who were part of Operation Anthropoid, were tracked to the church by the SS, leading to a final, desperate gun battle.

Heydrich’s assassination became a symbol of Czech independence and was later hailed as an important moment in the resistance movement. His killing led to a wave of revenge acts, including the Lidice and Ležáky massacres.