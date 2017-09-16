Coming month likely to be colder than average for time of year

The next four weeks should see temperatures slightly below long-term averages in the Czech Republic, according to a regular monthly forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute issued on Saturday.
Daytime highs in the coming week are expected to reach around 15 degrees Celsius. The following week they ought to climb to around 17 degrees Celsius before falling again to around 16 in the first week of October. The second week of next month should see temperatures of up to 14 degrees Celsius.
