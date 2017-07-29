The combination of the Christian Democrats and mayors and independents, STAN, would have won support from 9.5 percent of Czechs according to a survey carried out by the Median survey agency up till 24 July. The coalition was called off by the Christian Democrats following fears that they would not reach the 10 percent target for support needed to win seats in the lower house of parliament. The poll put ANO in the lead with 27.5 percent support, followed by the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia with 14.5 percent, and the Social Democrats with 14 percent. Support for the centre-right Civic Democrats was registered at 11.0 percent and for the TOP 09 party at 7.5 percent.