The four-day Colours of Ostrava music festival is drawing to an end, with UK artist Jamiroquai set to headline Saturday’s closing night. The Australian band Midnight Oil were the biggest draw on Friday, when they played their first ever show in the Czech Republic, while fans at the festival’s venue in Ostrava’s ex-industrial Vítkovice district have also got to see the likes of Norah Jones and Alt-J. This year’s has been the 15th edition of Colours of Ostrava, which is one of the biggest events of its kind in Central Europe.