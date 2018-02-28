Cold snap to last until Friday

The bout of cold weather, with night time lows dropping below -20 degrees Celsius, continues to break records in many part of the Czech Republic.

Several monitoring stations, especially in South Bohemia and in the Hradec Králové region registered record-low temperatures on Tuesday night. The lowest temperature for the day, -25.2 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Rolava in Krušné Hory mountains in the northeast of the country.

According to weather experts, the current cold spell is expected to last until Friday. Next week could see day-time highs of around five degrees Celsius.