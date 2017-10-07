Coalition parties clash over lithium mining deal

The ruling Social Democrats and ANO have clashed over the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the Czech Ministry of Industry and Australia's European Metals Holdings on a deal that would give the Australian company the right to mine lithium in Europe’s biggest known deposit in the north-western part of the Czech Republic.

ANO leader Andrej Babis decribed the agreement as „daylight robbery“ saying the privilage of mining the country’s natural resources should go to a Czech state-owned company.

ANO wants to call a special session of the lower house over the matter, a proposition supported by the Communist Party.