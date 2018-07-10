Coalition not to support bill only allowing marriage for heterosexuals

The coalition of ANO and the Social Democrats will not support a proposed a constitutional amendment under which marriage would only be permitted between men and women, Czech Television reported after a government meeting on Tuesday morning. The legislation was put forward by an MP for the Christian Democrats and has support from over 30 deputies from six parties.
Another bill is also set to go before Parliament allowing for marriage between people of the same sex. It also has cross-party support, enjoying the backing of around 45 MPs in the 200-seat lower house.
