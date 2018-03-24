Close to half of Czechs happy with state of the economy

Forty-five percent of Czechs see the country’s economic situation in a positive light according to the outcome of a poll conducted by the CVVM agency. Six percent of those see it as very positive.
Sixteen percent of respondents said they were not happy with the situation. More than half of Czechs said they were happy with their own living standard.
In recent years the Czech Republic has seen steady economic growth and record-low unemployment.
