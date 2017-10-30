Clean-up work underway as high winds dying down

The high winds that battered the Czech Republic on Sunday are dying down and life in the country is slowly returning to normal.Several hundred thousand households were still without power on Monday morning and trains are not running along 22 routes that remain blocked by fallen trees.

Two people were killed by falling trees on Sunday and people have been warned not to venture into forests or wooded areas since many trees undermined by the hurricane-force winds could still fall. The material damage is expected to reach billions of crowns.