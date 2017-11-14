Clean-up of oil lagoons in Ostrava resumes

Another phase of a clean-up of the sludge oil lagoons left by the former chemical plant Ostramo in Ostrava got underway on Tuesday. Some 200,000 tonnes of waste was removed in the past but thousands more were unexpectedly uncovered.

The tender to remove an additional 90,000 tonnes of the chemical dredge was won by the company AVE CZ in 2015. The oil and chemical lagoon in Ostrava is considered a major ecological disaster for the Czech Republic.