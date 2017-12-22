Civic Democrats fighting law that orders shops to close on public holidays

The centre-right Civic Democratic Party wants the lower house to review the 2016 legislation which stipulates that stores over 200 square metres must remain closed on given public holidays. The party wants to see the law scrapped on the grounds that it restricts the rights of both salespeople and the public.

The legislation was approved thanks to support from the Social Democrats, Christian Democrats and the Communist Party. The ANO government, whose deputies voted against it in 2016, has now taken a neutral stand to the proposal. Under the legislation shops will be closed on December 25th and 26, and shopping hours on December 24th will be restricted.