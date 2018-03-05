City official: no tender on design of new metro stations yet

City Hall and the Prague Public Transit Company have been unable to launch a tender on the design of stations on the planned “D” metro line which is to join Pankrác and Písnice after failing to reach an agreement with the company in charge of construction, Metroprojekt.

The news was confirmed by Deputy Prague Mayor Petra Kolínská and councillor and mayor of Prague 7 Jan Čižinský. The Mayor of Prague Adriana Krnáčová said she would now also take part in talks with the company. Metroprojekt has to rescind the right to the IP before the artistic look of the new planned stations is chosen.