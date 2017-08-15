Church seeks return of historic 17th century garden

Chris Johnstone
15-08-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Olomouc bishopric has lodged an appeal for the famous flower garden at the Kroměříz chateaux to be returned to the church. The garden, created in the 17th century and regarded as being almost unique in Europe, was not given back by the state to the church with the rest of the chateaux. The church argues that the whole complex should be seen a whole and be returned.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 