The Church of St. Václav in Sázovice, in the Zlín region, has been listed as one of the top ten architectural projects of 2017 by Azure Magazine. The circular building inspired by Roman architecture was designed by Štěpán Atelier in Brno. It is a unique construction in the region. Among the other top ten architectural projects listed this year are the Louvre in Abu Dhabi and Apple Store in Chicago.