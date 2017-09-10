Christian Democrats will not enter into coalition with politician facing prosecution

Christian Democratic Party leader Pavel Bělobrádek has ruled out the possibility that his party would enter into a coalition with a politician charged with fraud.

He was referring to the leader of the ANO party Andrej Babiš whom the lower house stripped of his parliamentary immunity this week opening the way for criminal prosecution.

The police want to charge Mr. Babiš with subsidy fraud and harming the financial interests of the EU in connection with a 50 million crown subsidy acquired for the Stork’s Nest farm.

Opinion polls suggest that his ANO party will win October’s general elections by a large margin.