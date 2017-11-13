Christian Democrats suggest Pirates proposal does not go far enough

The Christian Democrats have described a proposal by the Pirate party for the opposition to head all of the parliamentary committees as “inadequate”. The Pirates had suggested the move in return for support for an ANO-led minority government. The proposal was also criticized by ANO, led by Andrej Babiš. The Christian Democrats called the proposal inadequate, saying the opposition should also head the parliamentary commission overseeing the secret service as a tool, party chairman Pavel Bělobrádek said, for safeguarding democracy.

After the weekend, it remains unclear, some politicians suggested, who will be favourable to the emerging government and who will be against. Mr Babiš is trying to form a minority government with members of his party, ANO, as well as experts, who he hopes will find backing in the lower house.