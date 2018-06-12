Christian Democrats say housing benefit cuts will hurt poorest

The opposition Christian Democrats plan to call on the government to drop a plan to reduce housing benefits for those on social welfare during a lower house session on Thursday. The party have been joined in their petition by the Pirates, TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents.

The Christian Democrats’ Jan Čižinský said the Ministry of Labour proposal was targeted at the poorest in Czech society. He said cutting such benefits would lead to people being forced to leave their apartments and live in shelters.

The Social Democrats, who seem headed for a coalition with the Ministry of Health-helming ANO, say they are against such a debate but still have objections to the proposal.