The leadership of the Christian Democratic party is due to meet Tuesday to discuss its alliance with the party of mayors and independents, STAN. The meeting comes in the wake of June opinion polls which suggest the electoral alliance of the two parties would fail to win more than 10 percent of votes in upcoming elections in October and would therefore not get any seats in the lower house of parliament. Some party leaders have suggested a looser alliance could be agreed which would meant they would only have to exceed the normal 5 percent threshold for winning seats. Others have pointed out the summer polls were wide of the mark ahead of previous general elections.