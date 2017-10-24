Christian Democrats likely heading for opposition

The leadership of the Christian Democratic Party, a member of the outgoing coalition, has recommended that in the wake of its poor showing in the elections, the party should go into the opposition.

A final decision on the matter is to be made at a national party conference on Friday. Party leader Pavel Bělobrádek has said he will publicly offer his resignation over the poor election result at the conference.

The party won 5.8 percent of the votes in the elections, losing four seats in the lower house.