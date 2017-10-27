Christian Democrats express support for current leader

The broader leadership of the Christian Democratic party have said they will back current leader Pavel Bělobrádek to stay on, even after a poorer finish in last week’s elections than members had hoped. The Christian Democrats secured just 5.8 percent of the vote, adding up to 10 mandates, meaning a loss of four seats in the lower house.
Mr Bělobrádek said he would offer up his post at the party’s convention, which began at noon, for failing to lead his party to a better result. At the convention, party members are also expected to back a decision by the Christian Democrats not to try and enter government but to go into the opposition.
