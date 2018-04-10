Christian Democrats chief floats idea of broad minority coalition

The leader of the Christian Democrats has put forward the idea of a broad minority coalition as a way out of the current political impasse. Pavel Bělobrádek says a government could be formed of his party, the Civic Democrats, the Social Democrats, the Pirates, TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents.

Representatives of the six parties are to meet on Wednesday to discuss the outcome of a meeting between the president and ANO chief Andrej Babiš on Tuesday evening.

The six-party minority government proposed by Mr. Bělobrádek would have 85 mandates in the 200-seat lower house, more than the acting ANO government, he said.

He said Mr. Babiš had proven a failure after being unable to form a functioning government six months after the elections.