The head of the Christian Democratic Party Pavel Bělobrádek has said he will resign if his party does worse in October’s general elections than it did four years ago. In 2013 the Christian Democrats received 6.7 percent of the vote, which got them a place in the ruling coalition. Bělobrádek told the weekly Euro that he was ready to take responsibility for a poor showing in the elections. The party is hoping to win between 7 and 9 percent of the vote in the upcoming elections. It recently backed out of an agreement to form a coalition with the Mayors and Independents, fearing that they would not win the necessary ten percent of the vote in order to get seats in the lower house.