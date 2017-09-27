Chovanec tells Zeman he has no information on Stork’s Nest case

The minister of the interior, Milan Chovanec, told President Miloš Zeman that he had no information regarding the Stork’s Nest affair in a meeting at Prague Castle on Tuesday evening. Mr. Chovanec said he told the president he had no way of knowing more about the case than Mr. Zeman himself already knew from the media.

The lower house voted to lift the immunity of ANO chief Andrej Babiš so he can face criminal charges of subsidy abuse in connection with Stork’s Nest, a farm and hotel complex. Mr. Babiš says the allegations are part of a campaign to harm him ahead of next month’s elections.