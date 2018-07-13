Chovanec ready to quit as MP after refusing to back own party in confidence vote

Social Democrat MP Milan Chovanec says he is ready to give up his seat in the lower house if the party’s deputies group expels him over his failure to back the government. The former interior minister did not show up on Wednesday for a vote of confidence in a coalition government comprising his party and ANO. He said he could not raise his hand for the alliance for reasons of conscience.

In an interview with Friday’s edition of the newspaper Právo, Mr. Chovanec said he had not wished to go against the Social Democrats’ party base but could not take any more.

He said more store should have been set in the party’s pre-election pledges not to enter government with ANO leader Andrej Babiš. Mr. Babiš is facing criminal charges over alleged fraud.