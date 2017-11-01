Chovanec: ANO offering committee chairmanship to Social Democrats

ANO have offered the Social Democrats the chairmanship of one of the committees in the lower house, the latter’s acting leader Milan Chovanec said after a meeting with ANO's Andrej Babiš on Wednesday. Mr. Chovanec did not say which committee under discussion.

The senior Social Democrat said that ANO had not set any conditions with regard to the offer. Mr. Chovanec also said that the election winners were continuing to demand the post of speaker of the lower house, for which they have proposed Radek Vondráček.

The Civic Democrats, who came second in the elections, have suggested party leader Petr Fiala for the post.