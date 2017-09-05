Chinese tire manufacturer planning to invest in Moravian-Silesian region

A Chinese tire manufacturer plans to build a plant in the Moravian-Silesian region, President Milos Zeman said during a visit to the region on Tuesday.

Mr. Zeman said he had negotiated with a Chinese company the size of Nexen which wanted to invest in the industrial zone Triangl. According to the president the investment should create 1,500 to 2,000 new jobs.

Although he failed to name the company, the ctk news agency says that billion crown investor could be Linglong Tire which had previously shown an interest in investing in the Czech Republic.