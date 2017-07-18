Projects involving representatives of China and 16 Central and Eastern European states are being discussed at a two-day Chinese investment forum taking place at Prague Castle. At the start of the meeting on Tuesday the Czech prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, spoke about the huge growth in the number of Chinese tourists visiting his country, a number he said could reach half a million this year. Czech President Miloš Zeman is also taking part in the investment forum and will welcome Liu Yanshan, one of the top leaders of China’s Communist Party, to Prague Castle. The forum builds on China’s Silk Road initiative to boost its international investments and cooperation.