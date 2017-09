Schoolchildren across the country returned to the classroom at nursery schools, elementary and high schools on Monday drawing an end to two months’ summer holidays. This year, an estimated 108,000 children entered the first grade, a drop for the first time in years by around 9,200. By contrast, for the first time in 10 years the number of first-year high schoolers is up, at 102,400 – a difference of 1,500 from September 2016.