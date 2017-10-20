Chemist Tomáš Zima re-elected as rector of Charles University

Jan Velinger
20-10-2017
The academic senate of Charles University in Prague has re-elected Czech chemist and teaching professor Tomáš Zima as the school’s rector. He will hold the position for four years. The candidate needed 36 votes and received 51 while his opponent, Professor Jan Černý of the Faculty of Science, received 17.

The new mandate will begin in February 2018; it will still have to be confirmed by the president.

 
 
 
 
 
 
