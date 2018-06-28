Charles University to open CZK 400mn centre opposite Prague train station by 2023

Charles University has allocated some CZK 400 million towards opening a new centre opposite Prague’s central train station, overlooking a park. It will house classrooms, conference facilities and a library, as well as a cafe open to the general public.
The university bought two buildings for this purpose in 2010. Following a major reconstruction, the centre, which will mainly serve the Philosophical Faculty, should open in 2023.
