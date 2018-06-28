Charles University to open CZK 400mn centre opposite Prague train station by 2023

Brian Kenety
28-06-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Charles University has allocated some CZK 400 million towards opening a new centre opposite Prague’s central train station, overlooking a park. It will house classrooms, conference facilities and a library, as well as a cafe open to the general public.

The university bought two buildings for this purpose in 2010. Following a major reconstruction, the centre, which will mainly serve the Philosophical Faculty, should open in 2023.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 