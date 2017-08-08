The energy group ČEZ expects to decide on its future in Bulgaria by September of this year, the company’s CEO Daniel Bures told the ctk news agency. ČEZ has been mapping investor interest in its Bulgarian assets since January, but has not as yet made a final decision as to whether to remain in the country. Last year the company decided to launch an international arbitration against Bulgaria after a number of interventions by the Bulgarian authorities that ČEZ claims harmed its business activities in the country. In May 2015, for example, ČEZ was fined 17.1 million crowns for abuse of dominant market position. Among those who have submitted an offer for ČEZ‘s Bulgarian assets is the Czech power group Energo-Pro.