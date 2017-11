Dominant Czech electricity producer and nuclear power plant operator ČEZ said Thursday that a small leak had been found in a measuring pipe in the non-radioactive part of the Dukovany-4 reactor.

The repairs will take several days, the company added. The rector was powered down late Tuesday with no electricity being supplied to the network several hours later.

CEZ has insisted that radioactive water is not involved. All ČEZ’s other reactors at Dukovany and Temelín are functioning normally.