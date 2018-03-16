ČEZ Group no longer the general partner of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, organisers confirm

The ČEZ Group is no longer the general partner of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, organisers revealed on Friday.

According to reports, the energy giant backed out of further cooperation before the start of this year. ČEZ was the key partner for the last 16 years – since 2002.

The company cited economic results as the reason it could no longer serve in its previous capacity.

The annual KVIFF takes place between June 29 and July 7.