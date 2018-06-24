Ceremony marks 76th anniversary of annihilation of village of Ležáky

The destruction of the village of Ležáky in Eastern Bohemia and the murder of the local community by the Nazis is being remembered on Sunday, 76 years after those terrible events took place. A memorial ceremony is to be held at the spot where the atrocities occurred, attended by among others Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

Some 33 residents of Ležáky were executed by the Nazis on 24 June 1942 as part of reprisals for the assassination of governor Reinhard Hedyrich. A similar fate had earlier befallen the village of Lidice near Prague.