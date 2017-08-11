The grain and rape harvest is predicted to be a lot lower in 2017. The cereals harvest is predicted to be 13.2 percent lower than last year’s above average yield at 6.7 million tonnes. The rape harvest is seen down 11.8 percent at 1.19 million tonnes. The area under cereals cultivation was slightly down this year while that under cultivation for rape was 0.3 percent higher. The harvest for poppy seed is seen down by almost a fifth with the area under cultivation down by 8.3 percent.