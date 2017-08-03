The Czech central bank has moved to increase interest rates for the first time since 2008. At its meeting on Thursday the bank’s board decided to raise the two-week repo rate by 20 basis points to 0.25%. At the same time, it decided to increase the Lombard rate by 25 basis points to 0.50% and to keep the discount rate unchanged at 0.05%. The new interest rate levels come into effect on 4 August 2017. Interest rates are now the main tool for the central bank to adjust the economy after dropping the low crown policy in April.