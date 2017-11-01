Central bank expected to raise interest rates on Thursday

The Czech National Bank is set to discuss interest rates on Thursday, with most economists expecting its board to an announce an increase, the Czech News Agency reported. Experts say that the central bank is most likely to raise interest rates by 0.25 of a percentage point, but they have not ruled out a rise of double that amount.

The CNB increased interest rates for the first time in eight years in August.

The bank will also issue a macroeconomic prognosis on Thursday and economists expect it to revise previous estimates for GDP growth and inflation upwards.